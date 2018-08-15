Home Kentucky Madisonville Police Investigating After Man Found Seriously Injured August 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Madisonville Police are investigating an incident where a man was dropped off at a home with serious injuries.

Police say that on August 10th at 2:00PM, Ethan Davis was dropped off at a house on West Jagoe Street in Madisonville. Police say they were advised Davis was unresponsive, badly beaten, and was suffering from serious head trauma. Madisonville Officers say they arrived on scene and began investigating.

Davis had his injuries evaluated by Med Center Ambulance at the scene. Detectives later determined that the assault occurred in the Hidden Hills apartment complex off of McCoy Avenue. Authorities say that Davis was allegedly robbed during the assault.

The Madisonville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for the assault.

Tips can be made into Crime Stoppers of Hopkins County at 270-821-1720.

