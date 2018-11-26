Home Kentucky Madisonville Police arrest 2 people for storage unit break ins November 26th, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky

Madisonville police arrest two suspects on burglary charges after being called to an area storage facility. Officers say they responded to U Lock It Storage on Whittington Drive around noon Monday, about possible trespassing.

When police arrived, they say the owner told them a woman had been trespassing behind the buildings. During their investigation, officers say they discovered that several storage unit locks had been cut and the paneling had been removed from inside one unit.

Daniel Gustafson was found inside one of the storage units and Ashley Mahaffey was found outside on the facility property. Both of them are from Millington, Tennessee and were arrested on charges of burglary and were booked in the Hopkins County Jail.

Comments

comments