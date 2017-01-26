Home Kentucky Madisonville Police Discover Drugs Weapons and Cash While Serving Warrant January 26th, 2017 Tommy Mason Kentucky Pinterest

Madisonville Police arrested a man on drug chargers after executing a warrent. Tyslen Baker faces several charges from trafficking synthetic drugs to possession of a gun by a convicted felon. According to a news release, while officers executed a warrant on Kentucky Avenue Wednesday night, they say illegal drugs and a rifle. After searching the home, police say they also discovered thousands of dollars in cash and other controlled substances. Baker is being held in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

