Madisonville Police Discover Drugs Weapons and Cash While Serving Warrant

January 26th, 2017 Kentucky

Madisonville Police arrested a man on drug chargers after executing a warrent.  Tyslen Baker faces several charges from trafficking synthetic drugs to possession of a gun by a convicted felon.  According to a news release, while officers executed a warrant on Kentucky Avenue Wednesday night, they say illegal drugs and a rifle.  After searching the home, police say they also discovered thousands of dollars in cash and other controlled substances.  Baker is being held in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

 

