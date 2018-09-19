Madisonville Police Department Purchasing Tactical Robot
The Madisonville Police Department will be adding a non-human member to the force.
The department’s Emergency Response Team announced they are purchasing an AVATAR 3 tactical robot after being awarded a $27,000 Homeland Security grant.
The tactical robot is a way for officers to assess a potentially dangerous situation before sending in personnel.
Officers say the robot will also be useful during hostage situations as a way to communicate with people barricaded inside as it is equipped with two way communication.
The new technology is expected to be with the department within the next few months.