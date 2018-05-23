Home Kentucky Madisonville Police Department Offering Free Gunlocks May 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The National Shooting Sports Foundation and Madisonville Police announced a partnership to provide free gunlocks in support of Project ChildSafe.

Free gunlocks and educational information about gun safety are provided by Project ChildSafe and is free of charge.

The Madisonville Police Department urge gun owning residence of Hopkinsville to take advantage of this opportunity to keep guns out of the hands of juveniles that are in their homes.

The gunlocks are available in the front lobby of the Madisonville Police Department.

