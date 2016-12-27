Madisonville Police Arrest CVS Robbery Suspect

Madisonville police arrest a man on robbery charges Monday night. Chandler Hughes is charged with first degree robbery. Police say Hughes used a gun to rob the CVS Pharmacy on North Main Street. They say he entered the store wearing dark clothing and a ski mask, demanding drugs and money. He ran away, but officers located him later. Officers say Hughes admitted to robbing the CVS during an interview with detectives. He is being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

Comments

comments