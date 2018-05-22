Home Kentucky Madisonville Police Arrest a Man Following Early Morning Pursuit May 22nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Chester Goff led Madisonville Police Officers on a pursuit this morning.

Officers responded to a disturbance complaint that involved Goff.

He was located near the scene in a vehicle where officers then attempted to stop him.

Goff refused the officers orders which led to a pursuit.

He then made his way to Griffin Auto Sales where he left his vehicle and ran on foot.

Police took him into custody in the backyard of a nearby residence.

Goff was then taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center with no further incident.

