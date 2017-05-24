Home Kentucky Madisonville Officials Hold Workshop on How to Reduce Energy Costs May 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

City officials from across western Kentucky are gathering to discuss how they can reduce energy costs for government facilities. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, the University of Kentucky Center for Applied Energy Research and the Department of Local Government are hosting an event to give local governments techniques for reducing costs. The event was held at the Madisonville Community College.

Energy and environment officials say a large amount of money in local budgets can be going to facilities without the public realizing it.

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Lee Colton said, “There are some simple, once you know where the money’s going, there’s some simple strategies, is it this building vs. that building – is it the wastewater treatment plant? Where is the biggest slice of the pie?”

Officials say they have heard from area city officials about facilities with high energy costs and are working on solutions to bring the energy consumption of the building down.

