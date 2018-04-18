Home Kentucky Madisonville City Officials Discuss 2019 Budget Plan April 18th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Kentucky

Madisonville city officials are looking toward 2019 and trying to reach an agreement on the budget plans. The city has not borrowed money for the past seven budget periods and now the mayor says he’s confident he can help first responders by setting aside the money they’ve asked for.

Mayor David Jackson says after paying down debt from $26 million to $9 million dollars, money can now be directed somewhere else. Jackson explains, “We’ve adopted a pretty strenuous budget process in which we go through every line with every department head and some lines will naturally increase but we try overall to keep the budget as low as possible to decrease as many areas as we can.”

The Madisonville police chief is asking for money for a new K9 for its narcotics unit, dispatch training and a new phone system for the 911 center. Also in light of school threats in Kentucky, he’s also asking for an increased police presence around Madisonville schools. Chief Chris Taylor says, “What we’re trying to do with our school resource officers if we can hire retirees it will allow us to hire them without having to pay into our retirement system or benefits if they are retired through the system as it is.”

The Madisonville fire department says it’s trying to maintain a tight budget but they need more EMT’s and money to train them. The chief says he’s trying to keep other costs down. Chief Ray Wyatt says, “Most items I was able to decrease are contractoral services, our supplies, personnel services were up just a little but cost of living is you know part of that.” Mayor Jackson says he expects to see an increase within several areas. Jackson says, “There’s some items that will increase. Obviously the employees retirement system because of the state’s retirement deficit that they have. We’re seeing a lot of that push down onto local government.”

The mayor says he hopes to have a better idea about where the budget is headed by next month.

