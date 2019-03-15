Madisonville Nurse Indicted on Neglect, Abuse Charges

Attorney General Andy Beshear and the announced Friday that a former nurse at a Madisonville nurse has been indicted on abuse and neglect charges.

34-year-old Ashley Maypray was formally arraigned in Hopkins Circuit Court Thursday. According to the release, Maypray, a licensed nurse at a nursing home, was performing medical services when she allegedly slapped the victim across the mouth and pinched then twisted the skin on the victim’s arm.

Maypray could face up to ten years in prison and profession sanctions if convicted.

A pretrial conference has been scheduled for May 13th.

Comments

comments