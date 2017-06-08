Madisonville-North Hopkins Peyton, Tow to Play in High School All-American Game

Madisonville-North Hopkins seniors Kaylee Tow and Mallory Peyton are two of 47 high school softball players across the country selected to play in the Premier Girls Fast Pitch High School All-American game on July 28th.

The game will air on ESPNU.

Tow will play college softball at University of Alabama, and Peyton will play college softball at University of Kentucky.

The Maroons are two of 16 Kentucky teams left in the state tournament. The team will face Pikeville Thursday at Jack C. Fisher Park at 7 p.m. Catch highlights tonight on 44News at 9 and 10.

Play will resume play at 9 a.m. Friday, and the state championship game will play Saturday at 1 p.m.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



