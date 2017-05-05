Home Kentucky Madisonville North Hopkins’ Kaylee Tow Named 2nd Region’s Female Athlete of the Year May 5th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Sports Pinterest

Madisonville North Hopkins senior Kaylee Tow is the 2nd Region’s Female Athlete of the Year.

The Alabama Softball commit owns Kentucky’s single-season records in hits, runs scored and walks.

As of May 4, Tow has been named the top senior in the state, and is a MaxPreps All-American. She was also the KHSAA Class 3A State Player of the Year as a junior.

In January, Row was selected to the 2017 USA Softball Junior Women’s National team. The team will compete in the World Championship in Clearwater, Florida July 24-30.

