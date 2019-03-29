Madisonville Named Safest City in Kentucky

One Tri-State city has been named the safest city in Kentucky. Friday, the National Council for Home Safety and Security announced that the City of Madisonville was named the safest city in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

These cities were ranked based on FBI Crime Report statistics and population data, eliminating cities under 10,000 people, along with cities that didn’t submit a complete report to the FBI.

These rankings were also based on reported violent crimes and a variable entitled Police Adequacy, which is calculated by utilizing total crimes divided by the number of police officers.

They consider that the smaller the police adequacy statistic is, the safer the city is.

Contact the City of Madisonville at (270) 824-2100 for more information.

Comments

comments