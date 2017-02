A man charged with murder faces a judge for the first time Friday.

Jaleen Spivey’s case will go to a grand jury at a later date.

A judge raised his bond to $100,000.

Madisonville Police arrested Spivey last week in the stabbing death of 25 year old Alex Phebus.

It happened in the 300 block of West Arch Street.

Police say before Phebus died, he was able to give a detailed description of his attacker, which led to Spivey’s arrest.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments