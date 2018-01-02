Home Kentucky Madisonville Man Arrested After Stand Off January 2nd, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky

A Madisonville man is arrested following a brief stand off with police.

Officers say they went to the Nisbett Street home of Roger McCarty in Madisonville around 10:00 Monday night to arrest McCarty on two active warrants. They say when they got to the home McCarty refused to open the door and barricaded himself inside. Police used what they call, “chemical agents” to get McCarty to come out of the home. He was eventually taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments