Madisonville Man Arrested Following Bomb Scare

Man Arrested Following Bomb Scare May 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Jerrod Larkins was arrested at the scene of a suspicious package at a Madisonville home.

Larkin had taped a few plastic bottles together and threw them into the mailbox of his ex wife’s house. This was in an attempt to simulate a pipe bomb to prank his ex wife and kids.

After the hazardous unit worked on the suspicious package, Larkin returned to the scene and confronted police.

He has been arrested for Terroristic Threatening, a felony, at the scene.

The water bottles were destroyed by the hazardous unit.

