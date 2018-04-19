Home Kentucky Madisonville Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking April 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A Madisonville man is arrested accused of drug trafficking. James Alfred is in the Hopkins County Jail Thursday.

Madisonville-Hopkins County vice units were doing surveillance in Dawson Springs Thursday afternoon when they spotted a vehicle with expired tags.

When they tried to pull the vehicle over they say Alfred ditched it and took off running. Eventually, they caught up with him and despite a scuffle they arrested him.

Detectives found a hatchet along with crystal meth. They soon found that Alfred had an active warrant for trafficking meth.

His charges include trafficking a controlled substance, resisting arrest and carrying a concealed deadly weapon

