Madisonville Man Accused of Shooting Another Man in the Face

June 1st, 2017 Kentucky

Madisonville Police arrest a man accused of shooting another man in the face. The shooting happened at the corner of Park Row and West Noel Avenue on Wednesday, May 24th.

Police say Traviel Civils was arrested after a short standoff with police. Officers say Civils shot 29-year-old Gregory Matchem in the face, causing serious injuries. Matchem was airlifted to a hospital.

Civils is facing assault and possession of a handgun by a felon charges. He is currently being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

Traviel Civils is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, June 9th at 9 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call MPD at 270-821-1720.

