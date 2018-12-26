Home Kentucky Madisonville insurance agent indicted on wire fraud charges December 26th, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky

An investment management insurance agent in Madisonville, Kentucky, has been indicted on three counts of wire fraud.

The FBI and Kentucky Department of Insurance launched an investigation into Wayne Simpson, who used to work for Thrivent Investment Management, Inc.

Simpson is accused of knowingly causing Thrivent to wire a total of $258,389.08 into his personal bank accounts from customers who had purchased annuities and life insurance policies. He also allegedly withdrew $248,000 from a client’s bank account and deposited the money into his personal bank account between November 2016 and August 2017.

A date for Simpson to appear in court has not yet been scheduled. If Simpson is found guilty, he could face forfeiture, restitution, $250,000 in fines, and up to 20 years in prison.

Comments

comments