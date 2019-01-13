Home Kentucky Madisonville Crews Investigating Vacant House Fire January 13th, 2019 Amanda Porter Kentucky

The Madisonville Fire and Police Departments are investigating the cause of house fire.

Fire and rescue crews responded at 139 South Harrig street Friday around 5:45 PM.

Police say fire crews quickly brought the house fire under control.

The investigation found that the home had been unoccupied for months.

There were no injuries, but crews say the home received minor damage.

Any suspicious behavior, or suspect criminal activity should be reported to the Hopkins County Central Dispatch at 270-821-1720, or Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.

