Home Kentucky Madisonville Crash Claims The Life Of A Young Adult September 22nd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

An accident in Madisonville claims the life of one individual.

On September 22, 2018, at approximately 12:37 PM, the Kentucky State Police Post 2 in Madisonville received a call of a fatal collision that occurred around the 5000 block on Greenville-Hopkinsville Road.

The investigation revealed Michael Lee Shoulders, 26, of Providence, KY, was operating a 2000 Ford Ranger southbound on KY 189. Fletcher Miller, 73, of Island, KY, was operating a 2017 F-150 northbound on KY 189 with Genia Boyken, 64, of Island, KY, as a passenger. For an unknown reason, Mr. Shoulders lost control of his vehicle and struck Mr. Miller’s vehicle head on.

Mr. Shoulders was pronounced deceased on scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner. Mr. Miller and Ms. Boyken were transported by ambulance to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Curtis Crick.

Comments

comments