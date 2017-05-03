Home Kentucky Madisonville Council Approves the Sale of Alcohol at City Parks May 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Big changes are on the way at Madisonville Parks. The City Council vote four to two in favor of a measure that would allow alcohol to be sold at city parks.

A special events license will be required to sell wine and malts, and will be limited to events sponsored by the city.

The reason for the ordinance is to make it possible to have a drink at the Madisonville Miners games at Elmer Kelley Stadium.

Despite the ordinance passing, two city council members voiced their concerns on the issue.

One of the members could not support the city being involved in alcohol sales for moral reasons.

Drinking alcohol will be limited to designated areas within parks.

Comments

comments