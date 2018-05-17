Madisonville City Park Undergoing Revitalization

The City of Madisonville is planning some big changes, they are revitalizing Madisonville City Park in time for summer. It’s part of an effort to increase tourism and create a better quality of life for local residents.

Madisonville city officials were on hand Thursday afternoon for one ribbon cutting and two ground breaking events. They’re hoping to attract more people with a new 18-hole miniature golf course, a new splash pad and making Elmer Kelley Stadium ADA accessible. It’s a good example of your tax dollars at work.

Madisonville Mayor David Jackson said, “What we’re using this tourism tax and restaurant tax dollars is really having a big effect on it the next thing we’re going to do is a miniature golf course and a new splash pad at the City Park Pool.”

A $150,000 renovation of Elmer Kelley Stadium, makes it ADA compliant with a new wheelchair ramp, wheelchair accessible restrooms and handicap parking spots.

Attracting people and keeping locals in Madisonville is the goal. The new splash pad replaces an outdated baby pool and will help alleviate crowds at other city park.

Adam Townsend Chairman of the Madisonville Tourism Board said, “I always here people say I’d like to go out there but it’s to packed and so this right here will give other people on the other side of town or other different areas another place to go if it gets to packed out there so it’s really nice to have this one plus the one at Festus Claybon Park.”

The miniature golf course will be complete by July 4th and in time for “Fourth Fest” and the Splash Pad will be finished late summer.

