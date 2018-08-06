Home Kentucky Madisonville City Council considers food truck ordinance August 6th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky

The popularity of food trucks is exploding nationwide and right here in the Tri-State. As the mobile food vendor trend continues to grow, the cities that house them have some regulating to do.

Madisonville is the latest city to explore an ordinance that regulates food trucks within city limits.

City council members say they drew inspiration from other regional mobile food vendor ordinance. The ordinance drafted in Madisonville looks to protect and help three different parties; consumers, brick and mortar restaurants and the food truck owners.

The ordinance would make it so all those who are selling food on the go are up to city health standards.

As drafted, the ordinance would also put certain restrictions on where food trucks can park. One of those restrictions makes it so a food truck owner can’t just park their vehicle in front of a traditional restaurant. This would promote healthy and fair competition.

Madisonville City Council member Mark Lee says by just creating an ordinance it shows mobile food vendors they understand the business and want more food trucks around. Lee says it’s all about promoting different eating options for the people living in the Western Kentucky city.

If the ordinance is to pass, mobile food vendors would have to pay an annual $100 fee.

It was only the first reading of this ordinance. The councilmembers and the public will have another two weeks before it’s read again and voted on.

