Madisonville City Council Approves Budget

Madisonville City Council approved the budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year totaling $69.9 million. This is close to a $4 million increase from last year.

The plan includes $735,000 for another phase of the Northside Pressure Zone Project, $460,000 for upgrades to the Wastewater Treatment facility, and $125,000 for water meter replacements.

Last month, the city proposed an increased budget to lower its deficit. The city projects more than $70 million in revenue over the next fiscal year, and the recently implemented restaurant tax has been a big help.

The new spending plan will begin on Saturday, July 1st.

