Madisonville Business Closes After 109 Years

A Madisonville business officially closed its doors after 109 years of service.

Ruby Concrete initially opened in 1910 but closed its doors Monday due to a decline in business. According to Ruby Concrete President Kent Waide, the decline of the coal industry in western Kentucky, the primary customers, and sales of supplies and tools on the internet, it was tough to keep the doors open.

Waide says that it is early in the process to decide on liquidation of assets.

It was the fourth oldest family-owned business in Kentucky and the oldest family-owned business in Hopkins County.

