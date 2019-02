Madisonville will be honoring veterans and active duty military with a new Hometown Heroes Banner Project. Applications for the men and women who will be featured are being accepted now through March 15th.

Featured military personnel can be active, honorably discharged or deceased. The banners will be displayed for the first Friday Night Live on Flag Day June 14th.

Applications can be faxed to City Hall.

For additional information or further questions, please contact City Hall at (270) 824-2100.

