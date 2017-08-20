44News | Evansville, IN

Madisonville Area Campground Hosts People From Across The Country

August 20th, 2017 Eclipse 2017, Kentucky

From coast to coast, people are looking for a spot to watch the total solar eclipse. Many of them have chosen to watch in the Tri-State, and in Madisonville especially. At a campground near Madisonville, people from all around the nation have gathered together to watch the Moon pass over the Sun.

Many of the folks traveled more than 10 hours to Western Kentucky. Some simply pointed to a spot along the map of totality, others have been planning this for years.

When it comes down to it, traveling more than 10 hours for just a minute or so of totality is quite a commitment. Some drive for the story, others do it as a chance to experience something that hasn’t happened in almost a hundred years.

