Madagascar the Musical!

Dive back into the world of your favorite crack-a-lacking characters by viewing the musical version of “Madagascar“!

Alex the Lion is King of New York, and every day is showtime.

He and BFF’s Marty the Zebra,

He’s very loyal, and would do anything for his friends; in particular Marty who is his best friend. He will go to the ends of the earth to help him.

Gloria the Hippo, and Melman the Giraffe on their unexpected trip to King Julian the Lemur’s Madagascar.

King Julian is like this guy that is self proclaimed king. And he like thinks he’s the best out of everyone.



Marty’s birthday leads to a mid-life crisis (sound familiar?) and he enlists the help of some madcap penguins to help grant his wish of escaping to “The Wild”.

How will they fare?

Find out this weekend at D’Alto Studio of Performing Arts!

Tickets are $8-$10.

