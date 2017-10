Macy’s is recalling nearly 20,000 sets of Martha Stewart collection cake, knife, and server sets. The recall comes after at least four reports of the textured ceramic handles broke causing injuries.

According to the Cosumer Product Safety Commission Macy’s sold the sets from January 2014 through this past July in its stores and online.

Customers can return the sets to the store where they purchased them for a refund.

Comments

comments