Mac and Cheese Festival Comes to Bloomington

Planners of Indy’s first Mac and Cheese Festival are coming to Bloomington with Return of the Mac.

The event will be at the Monroe County Convention Center April 2nd.

Twenty restaurants in Bloomington and Southern Indiana will cater the event.

Tickets allow unlimited sampling for two hours.

Local food gurus will judge the dishes and determine a winner.

Some of the proceeds go to Bloomington Animal Care and Control.

Children six and under have free admission.

Tickets are on sale March 3rd at 10 a.m. Tickets are available online at Ticketfly.

