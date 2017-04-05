Mac & Cheese Fest Coming to Evansville

The first annual Mac & Cheese Festival is coming to the city of Evansville.

The festival has been announced to take place October 28th at the Food Bank on East Michigan.

Chefs at the event will make mac & cheese creations, and a panel of local celebrities will judge the dishes and choose winners.

The event is only open to adults age 21 and older.

Tickets are $75, and proceeds go to the Tri-State Food Bank.

To enter the competition, call Heather Davis at 812-425-0775.

Comments

comments