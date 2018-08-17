Tri-State Food Bank will be hosting the 2nd Annual Mac and Cheese Festival at Tri-State Food Bank this November.

This event is aimed at raising money for food insecure residents by showcasing both amateur and professional chefs in a head to head competition to see who has the best mac and cheese in the Tri-State.

The three categories of food at this year’s event are traditional, exotic, and dessert. Along with the competition, there will be celebrity judges, special awards, live entertainment, a silent auction, and a cash bar.

“We are thrilled to host our second annual Mac & cheese Festival to benefit Tri-State Food Bank. Last year’s event was a huge hit, and people were amazed at the creativity of the chefs in serving up their version of America’s favorite comfort food. The Mac & Cheese committee is excited as they plan to make this year’s festival bigger and more delicious than ever!”

The event will take place November 3rd from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at 801 E. Michigan Street.

Tickets are on sale now for an “Early Bird” price of $35 per ticket or 2 for $65.

Click here to purchase tickets by visiting the Tri-State Food Bank’s website.

