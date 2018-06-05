Lynyrd Skynyrd Coming To Evansville In October

The Ford Center will be home to legendary rock and roll band Lynyrd Skynyrd on Saturday, October 27th.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday, June 15th at 10:00AM.

The show is part of their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour, which will run for two years and include 50 stops by the time 2018 is over.

Special guests on the tour include Cheap Trick, ZZ Top, Kid Rock, and many others.

All tour dates can be seen on their website here: lynyrdskynyrd.com

Comments

comments