Lynch Road Opens after Serious Crash in Evansville August 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Lynch Road is now open after a crash involving a semi truck and a motorcycle caused the road to close. The call came in around 2:30 p.m.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Accident reconstruction teams had to be called to the scene as well.

The eastbound lane of Lynch near Highway 41 had to be shut down for about two hours due to the accident.

Crews are still working to figure out exactly how the crash happened. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

We will update information as it becomes available.

