Drivers who use Lynch Road in Evansville will need to find an alternate route tomorrow, June 5th.

Starting at 7:30 tomorrow morning, Lynch will be closed from Hitch and Peters Road to Oak Hill Road.

The closure will be in place until about 4:00PM. This is because Vectren crews need to work on a service line in the area.

The closure was originally scheduled for last week but was pushed back due to severe weather.

Comments

comments