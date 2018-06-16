Home Indiana Lyles Station Hosts Annual Juneteenth Celebration June 16th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Lyles Station Historic School And Museum hosted its annual Juneteenth celebration commemoration the announcement of the abolition of slavery.

Almost 100 years ago, Texas was the last state to abolish slavery, this was also two years after President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The Juneteenth celebration commemorates this announcement every year.

At todays event, Brandon Ragland will talk about the significance of Juneteenth. The Lyles Station Historic Preservation Corporation is a nonprofit organization that was established in 1998. It’s primary purpose of preservation of the oral, written, and physical history, artifacts, building, and land which identifies and/or describes events, activities and life experiences of the people and community known as Lyles Station in Gibson County.

The school is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as a rare surviving manifestation of Indiana’s rural African American heritage.

Todays event, featured music by Gina Moore and fish dinners by Tim’s Awesome BBQ.

