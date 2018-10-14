Lyles Corn Maze Is Open For The Rest Of October

Some things are just clearly meant for fall, whether its pumpkin decorating or Halloween. One thing is for sure, corn mazes are a must.

People in Evansville got lost inside a corn maze at Lyles Station, Sunday afternoon. The historic station is filled with 10 acres of Indiana corn, pumpkin patches, hot cider, and more. You could even take a hayride, enjoy a campfire, weenies, and s’mores.

The Corn Maze and other activities will be open every weekend in October!

Fridays, 5pm- 8pm

Saturdays, 1pm- 8pm

Sundays, 2pm-5pm

(Times are CST)

October 27th there will be a haunted maze for $1 more from 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Admission:

Over 12 -$6

3-11- $5

Under 3- Free

Hay rides are included in the admission price!

Group discounts available, call for details, (812)779-7456

Please bring a flashlight and cash, credit cards not accepted.

953 N. County Road 500 W.

Princeton, IN

812-385-2534/ 812-779-7456

Comments

comments