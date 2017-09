Home Indiana Lyft Now Available in Dubois County September 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Dubois County is now home to the ride sharing service Lyft. Until now, the service was only available in larger areas like Evansville and Indianapolis. It’s now available throughout Dubois County where Uber is currently not operating.

To use the program you have to download the Lyft app, and costs will vary by location, and of course just like a taxi service, the prices depend on how far you’re traveling.

