Lyft is Coming to Evansville

Lyft is making its way to the city of Evansville. The ride-sharing company expanded to 54 cities across the country today and Evansville is one of them. Beginning at 12 p.m., residents will be able to request Lyft for a ride with the touch of a button. This comes after the company launched in 40 cities last month. This expansion is the company’s largest launch to date.

To celebrate, new passengers can use the code LYFTLOVE17 to receive $5 off their first Lyft ride anywhere.

The ride-sharing service, Lyft, is now available in about 300 cities.

The full list of cities from today’s expansion is below:

– Lakeland, FL

– Ocala, FL

– Pensacola, FL

– Port St. Lucie, FL

– Fort Myers, FL

– Fredericksburg, VA

– Springfield, MA

– Pittsfield, MA

– Worcester, MA

– Amherst, MA

– Amarillo, TX

– Bismarck, ND

– Fargo, ND

– Grand Forks, ND

– Ames, IA

– Cedar Rapids, IA

– Davenport, IA

– Des Moines, IA

– Dubuque, IA

– Iowa City, IA

– Sioux City, IA

– Waterloo, IA

– Carbondale, IL

– Decatur, IL

– Kankakee, IL

– Evansville, IN

– Gary, IN

– Muncie, IN

– Terre Haute, IN

– Manhattan, KS

– Topeka, KS

– Flint, MI

– Jackson, MI

– Kalamazoo, MI

– Midland, MI

– Saginaw, MI

– Mankato, MN

– Rochester, MN

– St. Cloud, MN

– Youngstown, OH

– Eau Claire, WI

– Fond du Lac, WI

– Janesville, WI

– La Crosse, WI

– Sheboygan, WI

– Birmingham, AL

– Augusta, GA

– Brunswick, GA

– Columbus, GA

– Macon, GA

– Martinsburg, WV

– Morgantown, WV

– Huntington, WV

– Parkersburg, WV

How Lyft Works:

1.) Request: Whether you’re riding solo or with friends, you’ve got options. Just tap request and a driver’s there.

2.) Ride: After just a few taps in the Lyft app, a carefully-screened driver will be on their way to you — just set your pickup point.

3.) Pay: When the ride ends, just pay and rate your driver through your phone.

Comments

comments