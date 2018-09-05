Home Indiana Evansville Lux Motors Presents Peace, Love, and Give with a Heart September 5th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A free festival benefiting Evansville Area Animal Shelters and Challenger Little League will be taking place later this month.

Lux Motors will be hosting the Peace, Love, and Give with a Heart Festival that will be free to the public at the Old Nation Events Plaza in Evansville on September 29th.

The event, taking place from 10:00AM to 6:00PM, will include a free car and truck show, free music, free kid zone, beer gardens, a silent auction, and much more.

“We here at Lux Motors are extremely excited to be able to put on this amazing event for the community in which families can bring their kids out to enjoy the kid zone featuring multiple inflatables & many other kid activities. While the adults can enjoy some good food, and some amazing cars,” says Jama Neuoff of Lux Motors.

For more information on the festival, visit the events page by clicking here.

