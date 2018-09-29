Home Indiana Evansville Lux Motors Hosts Peace, Love, And Give With A Heart Festival September 29th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Lux Motors gave families a reason to leave the house this afternoon.

They hosted the Peace, Love, and Give With A Heart Festival at the Old National Events Plaza in Evansville. The Peace, Love, and Give With A Heart Festival is a way for them to give back to the community. It took a lot of planning but was worth the struggle because, proceeds today were donated to Animal Shelters in Evansville, and Challenger Little League Baseball.

Amber Meyers explained “This was a big event for the first year. It benefits the highland challenger league little league baseball team and also animal rescues in the tri-state so we had to put all of our efforts into planning this.”

It started around 10 A.M. this morning, and people could enjoy many things from a free car show and truck show, free music, a beer garden and even a free kids zone.

