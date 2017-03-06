Lutes Elected as USI’s SGA President for Spring 2017

A University of Southern Indiana student will serve as the school’s Student Government Association president for the spring. Christin Lutes, a junior economics major with a minor in marketing and entrepreneurship, will take the reigns from interim president Ashlyn Jones.

Prior to this position, Lutes served as the Romain College of Business representative for the SGA for the 2016-2017 school year and as associate VP for University Affairs for SGA in 2016-2017. She is a member of USI’s Honors Program, who has been involved with the USI Multicultural Center’s College Mentors for Kids and works as a tutor in Academic Skills.

Lutes volunteered with the Salvation Army and the Backpacks for Kids program through her local church. She plans to continue SGA’s work on water bottle fill stations and moving finals to take place prior to commencement. She is also working on an initiative to have additional information on student ID cards, like emergency contact numbers.

Elections are currently open for next school year, and Christina Lutes seeks reelection to that post.

