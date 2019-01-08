Lunar Eclipse Watch Party Set for Tri-State

There’s a total lunar eclipse set for later this month, and you’re invited to come out and watch.

The Department of Parks and Recreation, The Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science, and the Evansville Astronomical Society are presenting the party, and it’s set for Sunday January 20th.

The party kicks off at 9 pm and goes til 11:30 p.m. next to the Pagoda on the Evansville Riverfront.

That’s located at 401 SE Riverside Drive.

The moon is set to pass through the Umbra of the Earth’s shadow, turning the moon to a rusty red color and creating a blood moon effect.

Telescopes, hot chocolate, and general festivities will be available for anyone who wants to attend.

Organizers say the watch party could be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

