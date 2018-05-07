Luke Messer’s Final Stop Before Primaries

Hoosiers in Evansville were invited to attend Luke Messer’s campaign to defeat Joe Donnelley, fix the broken Senate and pass President Trumps Agenda. Indiana Senate candidate Luke Messer will host a meet and greet today in Evansville, IN as a part of his so called “Make The Senate Great Again” campaign tour. Messer gave a statement explaining why he believes that he is the best person for the Senate seat by stating ” The Senate is blocking President Trump, and Senator Joe Donnelly is part of the problem,” Messer said. “I support the President against opponents in both parties. I support his agenda, and have the record to prove it. Together, we will defeat Joe Donnelly and make the Senate great again.”

Hoosier voters were asked to come out today to learn more about Luke Messer’s intentions if nominated in the primaries and in turn elected later in November. Before any of that can happen Luke Messer will have to defeat Todd Rokita and Mike Braun first in tomorrows Primary. Messer’s Meet and Greet took place around 12 PM on Monday afternoon at Pie Pan on North Park Drive on Evansville’s northwest side of town.

Luke Messer is a family man and conservative who’s fighting for President Trump’s agenda and believes America’s future can be even better than its past. The U.S. Senate is broken. We can do better. For more information about Luke Messer and his campaign for United States Senate, visit www.LukeMesser.com.

