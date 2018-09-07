Luke Combs at Ford Center in February

Luke Combs will be bringing the “Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour” to the Ford Center in February.

This will be Comb’s first headline arena tour and he will be accompanied by guests LANCO and Jameson Rogers.

In addition to his breakout debut album, Combs released the deluxe edition, This One’s For You Too, earlier this summer. The album landed at number one on Billboard Country Albums Chart and number four on Billboard 200 Chart.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale September 14th at 12:00PM and start at $25. They can be purchased by clicking here.

The concert will be on February 16th at 7:00PM.

