Luke Bryan Will Return To Evansville For His 'What Makes You Country Tour' October 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Luke Bryan is returning to Evansville in a few months. Award-winning Country artist Luke Bryan will be at the Ford Center on Saturday, February 17, 2018. This is part of his What Makes You Country Tour.

Bryan is known for hit singles like Light It Up , What Makes You Country, Crash My Party, and Drunk On You.

The next night, he will be playing at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

His sixth studio album, What Makes You Country, will be available on December 8th.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 3rd at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit Luke Bryan.

