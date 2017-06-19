Home Indiana Evansville Lucky Lady Murder Suspect is Sentenced to 60 Years in Jail June 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The man involved in a deadly shooting at the Lucky Lady in 2016 is sentenced. A judge sentenced 27-year-old Gerrod Pointer to 60 years behind bars for shooting and killing Maurice Heyward.in February 2016.

Pointer fled from the scene and was later arrested in Wichita, Kansas where he was held for five months, pending extradition.

Last month, a jury found Pointer guilty in the shooting death after a three-day trial. It took jurors two hours to return the verdict.

The judge sentenced Pointer to 60 year, but he could have faced up to 65 years in prison.

