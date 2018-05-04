Luce Elementary Students Visit 44News

5th graders from Luce Elementary School in Spencer County got the chance to see how a newscast is put together.

The students went on a tour of 44News, watched 44News at Noon as it aired live, then appeared on set with the anchors at the end of the show. The students not only got to interact with the anchors, but they also got to see many of the behind the scenes elements that go into putting a newscast on the air. The school has a small TV lab, but many of them said it was nice to see a TV station. Some of them said they also hope to get a job in TV some day.



Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

