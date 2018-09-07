Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch Talks Next Level Connections Program

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is hoping to link Hoosiers to each other and the rest of the world with his new next level connections program.

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch joined us to break down the $1 billion dollar investment that will go towards various infrastructure projects that will help take Indiana to the next level.

Lt. Crouch explained that the state will create a grant program to bring high speed, affordable broadband access to unserved and underserved areas of the state.

She explained that this will pay off in the long run with $1 billion in proceeds from the amended ITRCC agreement being used to fund planned road projects in the seven Toll Road counties, which will free up INDOT resources to be directed to the Next Level Connections program.

As a part of the new agreement, ITRCC will put $50 million into additional Toll Road upgrades, including safety, technology and communications initiatives such as a smart truck parking system and expansion of overhead message boards, cameras and variable speed signs. Over 10 years, by 2025, ITRCC will invest more than $500 million in Toll Road upgrades.

The Next Level Connections program will benefit Hoosiers all over the state by providing job opportunities as well as trails that will be easily accessible to all residents.

Comments

comments